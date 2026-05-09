Financial advisor Andrés Gutiérrez: 'Employing a family member works as long as they are treated as an employee'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 9 de mayo, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and CEO Karina Yapor interviewed financial advisor Andres Gutierrez about the decision of many companies to hire family members instead of an outsider, and whether such an act can work or end up becoming a mistake.

"The goal of a business is to serve its customers very well in order to generate profits. Any decision that one as an owner makes that affects or puts a brake on what the business is supposed to do, which is to generate money, is a bad decision. Now, with that in mind, should we employ a family member? That depends. It works when the objectives are clear, when there is respect, rules, accountability and when you treat the family member as you would treat another employee," Gutierrez said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.