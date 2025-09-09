Bountiful Financial and S&P introduce an investment index based on Christian values
S&P 500 Christian Values Screened Index will exclude companies involved with abortion, adult entertainment, predatory lending and gambling.
Bountiful Financial, an investment firm focused on Christian values, partnered with S&P Dow Jones to create the S&P 500 Christian Values Screened Index. The index was created for evangelical Christian investors.
Bountiful Financial will exclude companies involved in abortion, adult entertainment, predatory lending and gambling, among other sectors.
An index aligned with the broader S&P 500
"We are proud to empower Christian investors around the world to live with greater integrity by aligning their investments with their values," said David Friedman, director of Christian investment solutions at Bountiful Financial, in remarks picked up by Fox Business.
"The launch of this flagship Index in collaboration with S&P DJI underscores our commitment to democratizing faith-driven investing," Friedman added.
