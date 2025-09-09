Bountiful Financial and S&P introduce an investment index based on Christian values

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de septiembre, 2025

Bountiful Financial, an investment firm focused on Christian values, partnered with S&P Dow Jones to create the S&P 500 Christian Values Screened Index. The index was created for evangelical Christian investors.

Bountiful Financial will exclude companies involved in abortion, adult entertainment, predatory lending and gambling, among other sectors.

An index aligned with the broader S&P 500 After eliminating companies that do not meet those criteria, sector adjustments are applied so that the index remains aligned with the overall S&P 500 to minimize tracking deviation.

"We are proud to empower Christian investors around the world to live with greater integrity by aligning their investments with their values," said David Friedman, director of Christian investment solutions at Bountiful Financial, in remarks picked up by Fox Business.

"The launch of this flagship Index in collaboration with S&P DJI underscores our commitment to democratizing faith-driven investing," Friedman added.