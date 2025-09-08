SpaceX acquires frequencies for $17 billion to reinforce Starlink

Published by Virginia Martínez 8 de septiembre, 2025

Elon Musk-owned space company SpaceX bought $17 billion worth of frequencies from U.S. telecommunications operator EchoStar, as part of its plan to bolster its Starlink network operations, the two groups announced Monday in a statement.

With this operation, SpaceX wants to develop the so-called "direct to cell" service, which allows direct access from a smartphone to certain satellites in its Starlink constellation without the need for an additional dedicated terminal.

The first satellites

SpaceX launched its first satellites capable of guaranteeing communications directly on compatible smartphones in early 2024. It now has 600, of the 8,000 satellites the company has in orbit.

In addition to SMS and alert messages, customers of the Starlink "direct to cell" network now have access to apps, social networks and messaging platforms in remote areas, Musk's company highlights on its website.

To offer these services, the company partnered with 10 operators, present in North and South America, Australia, Japan, Switzerland and Ukraine.

The transaction announced Monday will give some of EchoStar's customers access to the service, the statement said.