Trump announces 25% tariffs on imports from India starting Aug. 1

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that imports from India will face a 25% tariff starting Aug. 1. He also reported that he will apply a "penalty" for buying military equipment and oil from Russia.

"We have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious," Trump said Wednesday on Truth Social.

Trump further noted that India has purchased most of its military equipment from Russia and is among the top buyers of Russian oil, "when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE."

The 25% rate announced Wednesday, AFP recalled, is just one percentage point lower than the 26% rate it had forecast for India in April.