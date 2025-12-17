'She's done a fantastic job': Trump defends Susie Wiles, questions Vanity Fair article

Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de diciembre, 2025

Donald Trump backed Susie Wiles after Vanity Fair published an article that attributes a series of statements the chief of staff said about the president, JD Vance, and Elon Musk. Like many members of his Cabinet, and even his son Donald Trump Jr, the Republican came to Wiles' defense, praising her "fantastic work" in the White House.

According to the article, which followed a series of interviews Wiles had with journalist Chris Whipple, the official claimed that President Trump "has the personality of an alcoholic," described the vice president as a "conspiracy theorist for a decade," and took aim at Musk, whom she defined as a "strange" person.

While JD Vance and other cabinet members such as Doug Burgum or Robert Kennedy Jr. endorsed Wiles following the article's publication, it still lacked word from the president, who weighed in on the matter Tuesday afternoon in an exclusive interview withThe New York Post.

"No, she meant that I’m — you see, I don’t drink alcohol. So everybody knows that — but I’ve often said that if I did, I’d have a very good chance of being an alcoholic. I have said that many times about myself, I do. It’s a very possessive personality," Trump noted.

"I’ve said that many times about myself. I’m fortunate I’m not a drinker. If I did, I could very well, because I’ve said that — what’s the word? Not possessive — possessive and addictive type personality. Oh, I’ve said it many times, many times before," he added.

In turn, he told the Post that he hasn't read the Vanity Fair article, due to the fact that he doesn't read that medium. "She's done a fantastic job. (...) I think from what I hear, the facts were wrong, and it was a very misguided interviewer, purposely misguided," he added.

As for Trump Jr, the president's son referred to Wiles as "by far the most effective and trustworthy Chief of Staff that my father has ever had." "When things were tough and other supposed friends left my dad like a bunch of rats, Susie stood by his side and worked her ass off everyday to rebuild his political operation and ensure that his comeback in 2024 would be successful," he added.

What else does the Vanity Fair article say about Wiles?

Whipple's interview series with Wiles covered a wide diversity of topics, from tariffs to the January 6th pardons.

For example, the article details the internal divisions remarked by the chief of staff over the massive implementation of reciprocal tariffs, "There was a huge disagreement over whether [tariffs were] a good idea." "Wiles believed a middle ground on tariffs would ultimately succeed, she said, 'but it’s been more painful than I expected,'" Whipple added.

On the Jeffrey Epstein files, the reporter notes that Wiles sharply criticized Attorney General Pam Bondi for her handling of the documents and her interactions with the press.

As for Musk, Wiles allegedly referred to him as "an avowed ketamine" and "an odd, odd duck, as I think geniuses are." In addition, she reportedly spoke out against dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), calling it an "excellent job."