Los Angeles District Attorney's Office charges Nick Reiner with murdering his parents

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 16 de diciembre, 2025

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday filed formal first-degree murder charges against Nick Reiner, 32, for the murder of his parents, renowned actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in a bloody crime that has shocked both Hollywood and the rest of the country.

County prosecutor Nathan Hochman said at a news conference that Nick Reiner faces two counts of first-degree murder, plus special circumstances for multiple homicides and an additional allegation of using a dangerous weapon, specifically a knife.

If found guilty, these aggravating factors could trigger a harsher sentence against Reiner Jr.

At the press conference, in addition to Hochman, was Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief Jim McDonnell, who stated that “This case is heartbreaking and deeply personal, not only for the Reiner family and their loved ones but for our entire city.”

Hochman, who also called the case "deeply tragic," assured that his office will act to bring the person responsible to justice.

So far, the District Attorney's Office has not defined whether it will seek the death penalty. The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, ordered a moratorium on capital executions in 2019. In other words, in the Golden State, capital punishment is still legal, but it is not being carried out.

Authorities reported that Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 65, were found dead Sunday at their residence in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood, west of Los Angeles, with apparent stab wounds.

Hours later, Nick Reiner was arrested in the Exposition Park area, near the University of Southern California, about 22 kilometers from the scene. According to police, he did not resist during his arrest.

Reiner was due to make his first court appearance on Tuesday, but his defense attorney, Alan Jackson—a high-profile litigator who has represented the likes of Harvey Weinstein—reported that his client was not transferred from jail for medical reasons, so the initial hearing was postponed until Wednesday. So far, Nick Reiner has not entered a guilty plea and remains held without bail.

Rob Reiner was a central figure in American film and television for decades. An Emmy Award winner for the series All in the Family, he directed such iconic films as When Harry Met Sally..., The Princess Bride, This Is Spinal Tap, and A Few Good Men. In addition to his artistic career, he was an active progressive activist and a major donor to the Democratic Party. Michele Singer Reiner, meanwhile, was a photographer, film producer, and political activist. The couple was married for 36 years.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the crime, and the investigation remains ongoing.