Trump escalates his conflict with the Fed: the next president will have to consult him on interest rates

Published by Joaquín Núñez 12 de diciembre, 2025

Donald Trump assured that the next president of the Federal Reserve will have to consult him on raising or lowering interest rates. A few months before Jerome Powell leaves his post at the helm of the Fed, the president unveiled one of the main requirements for choosing his successor.

Since his return to the White House, Trump has harshly criticized Powell, whom he himself nominated in 2016. Indeed, he publicly called for his resignation. Their conflict came because the Republican intended a steep drop in interest rates, with which Powell disagrees.

In this context, and with Powell's term ending in May next year, Trump told the Wall Street Journal that the next Fed chairman should consult him on rates.

"Typically, that’s not done anymore. It used to be done routinely. It should be done. It doesn’t mean—I don’t think he should do exactly what we say. But certainly we’re — I’m a smart voice and should be listened to," the Republican said. "We should have the lowest rate in the world," he added.

Powell's term at the helm of the Fed ends in May 2026, so Trump will be in charge of nominating his successor. As reported by The Wall Street Journal in August, top names under consideration include Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor; Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council; David Malpass, former World Bank president; and Christopher Waller, current Fed governor.

Among them, Trump assured that both Warsh and Hassett are among the finalists for the job: "The two Kevins are doing well, and I have two other people who are also doing well. I think it will be one of those four people."