Trump announces 15% tariff deal with EU after meeting with Von der Leyen in Scotland

Published by Agustina Blanco 27 de julio, 2025

The United States reached a trade deal with the European Union (EU) imposing a U.S. import tariff of 15% on most of the bloc's products, following a key meeting between President Donald Trump and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The deal, announced just days before the White House deadline to impose punitive tariffs on the EU expired, seeks to avoid an escalation of trade sanctions that could have severely impacted global economies.

On Scotland's golf courses



The meeting took place at one of Trump's golf courses in Turnberry, Scotland, where the two leaders held private talks before publicly declaring they had reached an agreement.

Trump, who had previously called trade with Europe "very unfair" to the United States, expressed optimism about the outcome.

On this agreement, Trump noted, "we are agreeing that the tariff... for automobiles and everything else will be a straight across tariff of 15%."

For her part, Von der Leyen highlighted the magnitude of transatlantic trade, which represents trillions of dollars and affects hundreds of millions of people. On the agreement, she said, “it's a big deal. It's a huge deal. It will bring stability. It will bring predictability."

The negotiations focused on reducing trade tensions, with Trump insisting on the need for fairness. For months, the Republican president has threatened to impose significant tariffs on key trading partners, including the EU, to address U.S. trade deficits.

On this occasion, he suggested that tariff rates could be aligned with the recent agreement with Japan, which set 15% tariffs on many goods, although he was adamant that he would not accept lower rates.

The agreement comes at a critical time, as the deadline for imposing tariffs, set for August 1, was immovable according to the Trump Administration. For his part, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasized in an interview with Fox News Sunday that, without an agreement, the tariffs would have gone into effect, with the Customs Service beginning to collect the funds. However, he noted that the president is always open to future talks.

The EU, for its part, had prepared a list of retaliatory tariffs that included tariffs on U.S. products such as meat, auto parts, beer and Boeing aircraft.

Meanwhile, a small group of protesters in Turnberry showed support and criticism, some waving U.S. flags and others protesting against British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who will meet Trump on Monday.