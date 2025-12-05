Netflix to buy Warner Bros. Discovery for almost $83 billion
With the deal, Netflix will take over a huge movie catalog and the prestigious streaming service HBO Max. This is the largest acquisition in the entertainment sector since Disney bought Fox for $71 billion in 2019.
Streaming giant Netflix will buy film and television studio Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 billion. This was announced by both companies on Friday in a joint statement.
With the deal, Netflix will take over a huge catalog of movies and the prestigious streaming service HBO Max. It is the biggest acquisition in the entertainment sector since Disney bought Fox for $71 billion in 2019.
"Our mission has always been to entertain the world," said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix.
"By combining Warner Bros.’ incredible library of shows and movies—from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favorites like 'Harry Potter and Friends'—with our culture-defining titles like 'Stranger Things,' 'KPop Demon Hunters' and 'Squid Game,' we'll be able to do that even better. Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling," he added.
Economy
Warner Bros. Discovery to split into two companies
Williams Perdomo
The agreement
In that regard, the release explained that the transaction was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of Netflix and WBD. In addition to the completion of the separation of Discovery Global (WBD's Global Networks division), the completion of the transaction is subject to required regulatory approvals, WBD shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close within 12 to 18 months.