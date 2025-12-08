Trump expresses doubts about Netflix's purchase of Warner Bros

The HBO logo is seen under a subway station next to a Warner Bros. office AFP

Published by Víctor Mendoza 7 de diciembre, 2025

(AFP) President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed doubts about Netflix buying historic Hollywood studio Warner Bros Discovery, saying the streaming giant already has "a very large market share" and "could be a problem."

"I'll be involved in that decision," Trump declared upon his arrival at the Kennedy Center Honors, in reference to the decision facing federal regulators evaluating the nearly $83 billion deal.

The proposal raised antitrust concerns and outrage among the Hollywood elite.

Trump claimed that Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently came to see him at the White House and said "he's done one of the greatest jobs in the history of movies."

If the deal were to go through, Netflix would take over a vast catalog of movies and the prestigious streaming service HBO Max.

It is the biggest deal in the sector since Disney purchased Fox for $71 billion in 2019.

The platform would find itself at the forefront of a gigantic catalog that includes the Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings sagas, DC Studios superheroes (Batman and Superman, among others), and the Game of Thrones series.

However, Netflix would not inherit cable channels such as CNN and Discovery, which Warner Bros Discovery will spin off before the deal closes.

Warner Bros Discovery was officially put up for sale in October after receiving multiple unsolicited buyout offers.