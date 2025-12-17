Elon Musk backs the Republican Party again and finances campaigns for the midterm elections

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de diciembre, 2025

The Axios media outlet revealed Tuesday that the Elon Musk has begun handing out money to several of the various Republican Senate and House races ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. According to the media outlet, two sources revealed that Musk recently handed out large checks to help Republicans emerge victorious in next year's congressional elections, and even indicated that the X owner plans to contribute even more funds throughout the election cycle.

According to Axios, a source inside the president's administration Donald Trump called the news "significant," adding that "Elon was a very significant part of the campaign last cycle and it wasn’t just the money. It was the impact that he brought, the energy that he brought to the campaign." In November, the outlet reported that Musk attended a dinner with former White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Vice President JD and Jared Birchall, who is involved in the Tesla owner's political donations efforts.

Far from being the first time that Musk supports the Republicans, the truth is that the business magnate strongly backed Trump during the 2024 presidential elections, which pitted the conservative leader and then Vice President Kamala Harris against each other, after then President Joe Biden decided to cancel his campaign after strong pressure from the same Democratic Party and some of the most important media in the country. Some analysts have assured that Musk's endorsement was crucial for Trump's victory in that electoral event.