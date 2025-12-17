Elon Musk backs the Republican Party again and finances campaigns for the midterm elections
The Axios media outlet revealed Tuesday that the Elon Musk has begun handing out money to several of the various Republican Senate and House races ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. According to the media outlet, two sources revealed that Musk recently handed out large checks to help Republicans emerge victorious in next year's congressional elections, and even indicated that the X owner plans to contribute even more funds throughout the election cycle.
According to Axios, a source inside the president's administration Donald Trump called the news "significant," adding that "Elon was a very significant part of the campaign last cycle and it wasn’t just the money. It was the impact that he brought, the energy that he brought to the campaign." In November, the outlet reported that Musk attended a dinner with former White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Vice President JD and Jared Birchall, who is involved in the Tesla owner's political donations efforts.
Far from being the first time that Musk supports the Republicans, the truth is that the business magnate strongly backed Trump during the 2024 presidential elections, which pitted the conservative leader and then Vice President Kamala Harris against each other, after then President Joe Biden decided to cancel his campaign after strong pressure from the same Democratic Party and some of the most important media in the country. Some analysts have assured that Musk's endorsement was crucial for Trump's victory in that electoral event.
The relationship between Trump and Musk has been improving
The owner of Tesla ended up leaving the Trump Administration and, shortly after, starred in a strong clash with the conservative leader on social networks, from which both issued different types of insults and accusations. However, the relationship between the two has been improving in recent months, to the point where Musk was recently among the attendees at the dinner hosted by Trump at the White House for the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman.