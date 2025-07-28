Wall Street opens slightly higher after US-EU trade deal

Published by Virginia Martínez 28 de julio, 2025

(AFP) The New York Stock Exchange opened Monday slightly higher, in a market relieved by the European Union-U.S. trade agreement, but with investors remaining cautious as they await economic data and company results.

In early trading, the Dow Jones was near even (+0.06%), while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32% and the broader S&P 500 index gained 0.12%.