Wall Street opens lower after Trump's announcement of new tariffs on Canada

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de julio, 2025

The New York Stock Exchange opened lower Friday, impacted again by uncertainty over U.S. trade policy after President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Canada.

In early trading, the Dow Jones dropped 0.54%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 0.33% and the broader S&P 500 index was losing 0.44%.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will impose tariffs of 35%on all products from Canada starting in August.

The Republican leader posted on his Truth Social account a letter he sent to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney,explaining the details about the upcoming tariffs against the neighboring country.

The letter is one more among several he has published throughout this week, addressed to more than a dozen countries and in which he promises to impose tariffs on their imports starting Aug. 1.

In that regard, the Republican president said the Canadian government has not done enough to stop the flow of fentanyl into the U.S..

"If Canada works with me to stop the flow of Fentanyl, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter. These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country", Trump wrote in the letter.