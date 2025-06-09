Wall Street opens slightly higher ahead of US-China trade talks
In early trading, the Dow Jones was up 0.05%, the Nasdaq advanced 0.22% and the S&P 500 index gained 0.11%.
The New York Stock Exchange opened slightly higher Monday, with an eye on ongoing trade talks between China and the United States in London and pending a busy week of economic data.
Meanwhile, European stock markets closed lower, awaiting new trade talks.
Paris lost 0.17%, Frankfurt 0.54% and London 0.06%. Milan gave up 0.35% while the Ibex-35 ended nearly even (+0.03%).
In Asia, there is also mild optimism. The Nikkei 225 ended the day with slight rises of 0.9%, to 38,083.16 points. The index reached a high of 38,178.01 points and a low of 38,018.22 points. The difference between the two trading extremes of the Nikkei 225 during the day was 0.42%.
The talks
This meeting between the two major world economic powers is being closely watched by the markets, which have already been rocked on more than one occasion in recent months by the tariff war.
Diane Hernández