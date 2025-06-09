Wall Street opens slightly higher ahead of US-China trade talks

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de junio, 2025

The New York Stock Exchange opened slightly higher Monday, with an eye on ongoing trade talks between China and the United States in London and pending a busy week of economic data.

In early trading, the Dow Jones was up 0.05%, the Nasdaq advanced 0.22% and the S&P 500 index gained 0.11%.

Meanwhile, European stock markets closed lower, awaiting new trade talks.

Paris lost 0.17%, Frankfurt 0.54% and London 0.06%. Milan gave up 0.35% while the Ibex-35 ended nearly even (+0.03%).

In Asia, there is also mild optimism. The Nikkei 225 ended the day with slight rises of 0.9%, to 38,083.16 points. The index reached a high of 38,178.01 points and a low of 38,018.22 points. The difference between the two trading extremes of the Nikkei 225 during the day was 0.42%.