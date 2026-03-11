World Baseball Classic: Italy surprises USA, Japan wins without Ohtani

Published by Víctor Mendoza 11 de marzo, 2026

(AFP) The World Baseball Classic experienced a day of surprises Tuesday with Canada's 3-2 win over Puerto Rico and Italy's 8-6 victory over the United States on the penultimate day of the group stage.

Greg Weissert's strikeout of Aaron Judge secured Italy's surprising 8-6 victory over the United States at Daikin Park in Houston.

The Europeans added their third win of the group stage and moved into first place in Group B, unseating the very same United States.

Home runs by Kyle Teel, Sam Antonacci and Jac Caglianone made it a five-run difference in the first four episodes.

"It was a good game for Italy," said U.S. manager Mark DeRosa. "We had the right players at the plate at the right time but we just didn't get it done."

"I have to give Italy all the credit, I don't think we came in sluggish, the credit goes to them," he acknowledged.

From the mound, right-hander Michael Lorenzen turned in a great performance of 4.2 innings in which he allowed two hits and one base on balls.

Italy needs a win against Mexico in the last game of the first round to secure qualification and would do so as group leader; a slip-up against the Aztecs would leave everything in the hands of the average number of runs in a three-way tie.

Should they advance, it would be Italy's second consecutive appearance in the quarterfinals.

Canada beat Puerto Rico

Canada confirmed its evolution in baseball from the mound by limiting a powerful Puerto Rican offense to five hits, playing in front of its faithful at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan.

"We can't ask for more from our pitchers," said manager Ernie Whitt. "We played to be in this position, we knew we wanted to win tonight but it means nothing if we don't win tomorrow."

A pair of base on balls to Tyler O'Neill and Tyler Black in addition to a single by Abraham Toro drove in the three winning runs for Canada who with this win can challenge for the top spot in Group A heading into Wednesday's action.

The North Americans need a win against the Cuban team to ensure qualification, both teams need to win, the loser will return home.

Japan closes with a perfect record

Four games and four victories is Japan's record in the group stage of the 2026 World Baseball Classic after a 9-0 victory over the Czech Republic.

The Japanese team with the quarterfinals assured, rested star player Shohei Ohtani.

Munetaka Murakami led the attack and sealed the game with a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning in which Japan scored all its runs.

"I expected him to hit a home run, a good one, and he did," said manager Hirokazu Ibata. "Now we go to the United States, we'll have a few days to adjust and I hope he keeps it up."

Czech Republic, which came into the game allowing 30 runs in its first three games, managed to hold the champions scoreless for seven innings until the collapse of the eighth.

Japan now turns its attention to a long road to Miami where it will face either the Dominican Republic or Venezuela in the quarterfinals on Friday.