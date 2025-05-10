"Fentanyl is key piece": Xi Jinping sends security czar to Washington-Beijing trade talks in Switzerland

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 9 de mayo, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping will send his security czar, Wang Xiaohong, to the Washington-Beijing trade talks in Switzerland on Saturday, The Wall Street Journal revealed.

Xiaohong, who serves as minister of public security and is a senior State Council (Chinese cabinet) official, will join the Chinese delegation that will engage in talks with the US to reach a trade agreement between the world's two largest economic powers amid the tariff chaos.

The Chinese delegation, according to the WSJ, is led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, who is very close to China's president and a key figure in the Asian giant's economy.

In contrast, the US will be represented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the country's trade representative, Jamieson Greer.

Lifeng and Xiaohong's presence underscores China's growing interest in negotiating with the US and vice versa, as well as the key role played by fentanyl in bringing the two countries closer to the negotiating table.

According to the WSJ, the high-level talks could provide a first indication of whether the two sides will back down on their positions and lower tensions before escalating into an all-out tariff war. This Friday, President Donald Trump himself maintained that he is willing to lower tariffs on China, standing at 145%, to 80%.

Beijing, for its part, has responded to Washington's move with tariffs of 125% on U.S. goods. Publicly, despite its harsh criticism of the US, the Asian giant has also shown itself open to negotiate.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Fox News this Friday that it is also possible that the US will set tariffs on China at around 34%, the rate announced by President Trump last April 2.

The WSJ reported that Xi appointed Wang, a trusted man of his first ring, as China's main interlocutor in negotiations with the US "on how to address President Trump's concerns about China's role in the fentanyl trade."

The Chinese president's decision to send his security czar motivated the US to enter the round of negotiations.

“Wang’s presence means one thing: Fentanyl is not only on the table, but also a key piece in the U.S.-China trade talks at this stage,” Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, said in remarks reported by the WSJ. “How willing China is to cooperate will illustrate how eager they are to make the trade deal.”

In an effort to move forward with negotiations, the White House sent Beijing a list of suggestions on how to combat trafficking in the chemicals used in fentanyl production.

According to WSJ sources, among the suggestions was the use of stern warnings to the criminals involved.

The Chinese delegation in Switzerland is expected to address the details of the list of suggestions raised by the Trump Administration, including some specific demands from Washington.