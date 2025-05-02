China reported that it is "evaluating" Trump's proposals to begin trade negotiations

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de mayo, 2025

The Chinese regime reported Friday that it is "currently evaluating" the US administration's proposals of President Donald Trump to start trade talks, in a change of tone that has raised hopes for the possibility of seeing, in the short term, the start of negotiations between the two economic superpowers. In a statement, China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson stressed that "The United States has recently sent messages to China through relevant parties, hoping to initiate talks with China. China is currently evaluating this."

Likewise, the Commerce portfolio noted that "China's position has always been consistent: if we have to fight, we will fight to the end; if we have to talk, the door is open." On the other hand, the statement stressed that, given the possibility of a negotiation or dialogue with the United States, the Trump Administration should "correct its wrongful unilateral tariff measures", arguing that not doing so "will demonstrate complete insincerity and further damage mutual trust between the two sides." Finally, the statement issued a warning by assuring that "Saying one thing and doing another, or even attempting to use negotiations as a pretext for coercion and blackmail, will not work with China."

Change in discourse

The communist regime's statements come two days after the Republican leader publicly stated that China was being "hit hard" by tariffs imposed on it. This Wednesday, Trump noted that "At some point I expect we will reach an agreement with China," adding that the two governments were currently talking about the possibility of reaching a pact on the tariff issue.

Different analysts have commented that the message issued by the Chinese regime shows a change in Beijing's position, which has been firmly defiant in recent weeks against the Trump Administration, generating fear in the markets about the possibility that the tariff war between the two economic superpowers will take a couple of months to be resolved.