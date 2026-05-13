Wholesale prices rose 6.0% year-over-year in April
Monthly prices rose 1.4%, much higher than expected and reaching their highest level since March 2022.
Wholesale prices rose sharply in April, driven by a surge in energy costs related to the Iran war, registering their biggest year-over-year increase in more than three years.
The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 6.0% in the 12 months ending April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported Wednesday, the highest level since December 2022.
Monthly prices rose 1.4%, much higher than expected and reaching their highest level since March 2022.
"More than 40% of the price increase in final consumer goods recorded in April can be attributed to a 15.6% increase in the gasoline index," the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said.
Inflation in the debate ahead of the November election
The increase was notably higher than in March, when year-over-year PPI inflation came in at 4.0%. This figure was also driven by higher energy prices in the wake of the war with Iran.
The figures were released a day after U.S. consumer inflation also hit its highest level in three years, with an annual increase of 3.8% in April.
Inflation will be a major political issue for voters heading into the midterm election in November, where control of both houses of Congress will be up for grabs.
The figures were released a day after U.S. consumer inflation also hit its highest level in three years, with an annual increase of 3.8% in April.
Inflation will be a major political issue for voters heading into the midterm election in November, where control of both houses of Congress will be up for grabs.