Wholesale prices rose 6.0% year-over-year in April

Published by Virginia Martínez 13 de mayo, 2026

Wholesale prices rose sharply in April, driven by a surge in energy costs related to the Iran war, registering their biggest year-over-year increase in more than three years.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 6.0% in the 12 months ending April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported Wednesday, the highest level since December 2022.

Monthly prices rose 1.4%, much higher than expected and reaching their highest level since March 2022.

"More than 40% of the price increase in final consumer goods recorded in April can be attributed to a 15.6% increase in the gasoline index," the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said.