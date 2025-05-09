Trump suggests reducing tariffs on China to 80%

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump maintained he would be willing to cut tariffs on China to 80%. The position, which emerged Friday, comes ahead of trade talks in Switzerland scheduled for Saturday.

"80% Tariff on China seems right! Up to Scott B," Trump posted on Truth Social, referring to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is leading the talks with China.

The move would mean a major cut in customs tariffs to the Asian giant, currently set at 145%.

"China should open up its market to USA—would be so good for them!!! closed markets don’t work anymore!!!" the Republican added.