District Attorney Fani Willis and the judge presiding over the case against Trump in Georgia triumph in their primaries

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the Georgia judge who is handling the electoral interference case against Trump both prevailed in the Democratic primaries for their reelection.

In the case of Willis, the district attorney who accused Donald Trump of conspiracy for electoral interference in Georgia, she won the primary over her rival, progressive lawyer Christian Wise Smith.

Now Willis will have to face Republican Courtney Kramer, who has ties to Trump, who is running to be the district attorney of Fulton County in the general elections on Nov. 5.

"People want a D.A. that is just, that treats everybody equally and that works hard," Willis said after her victory.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who was randomly assigned to preside over the case against the former president, earned a nonpartisan victory to keep his position.

Fani Willis rose to national fame for investigating and accusing Donald Trump of electoral interference in the state of Georgia. In addition, her image was recently tarnished in a controversy surrounding the plot of Nathan Wade, the special investigator appointed by Willis for the Trump case.

It turned out that, after a revelation by the defense, Wade was in a romantic relationship with Willis, disqualifying him as a special investigator. The case was on the verge of having the accusation against the former president thrown out.

The one who finally rules that in order for the prosecution to continue with Willis at the head, Nathan Wade had to resign is precisely Judge Scott McAfee, who managed to retain his position this Tuesday, May 21.