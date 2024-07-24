Black Lives Matter condemns the 'imposition' of Kamala Harris and calls for an open candidate selection process at the Democratic Convention

Published by Verified by 23 de julio, 2024

The Black Lives Matter organization is unhappy with the selection of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's nominee following the removal of Joe Biden and calls on the Democratic National Committee to allow an open process for the selection of former President Donald Trump's new challenger.

In a statement posted on its social media, the organization that debuted in 2020 for organizing the nationwide demonstrations and riots following the death of George Floyd, calls for "the Democratic National Committee to immediately organize an informal, virtual primary across the country ahead of the convention in August."

"We ask that the Rules Committee create a process that allows for public participation in the nomination process, not just a nomination by party delegates," continues the statement, which was released just after it was learned that Kamala Harris had secured enough delegates to be crowned the Party's nominee.

Because "the current political landscape is unprecedented," Black Lives Matter demands that "decisive action be taken to protect the integrity of our democracy."

While the organization clarifies that its position is neither against Kamala Harris nor against a black woman, it asserts that the Democratic Party, if it "imposes" Biden's running mate, "and an unknown vice president without any public election process" would be becoming "the party of hypocrites."

In the statement, the organization, which has broad influence among the U.S. left and in the black vote, rebukes as undemocratic the choice of the candidate by the party elite.

"We do not live in a dictatorship. The delegates are not oligarchs," he says.

With the support of delegates and major Democratic Party figures such as Nancy Pelosi, the Clintons and Chuck Schumer, Kamala Harris is virtually the party's nominee today, with no one to challenge her. Also, since Sunday, when Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the race, Harris has managed to raise more than $100 million.

Finally, for Black Lives Matter, while an eventual Kamala Harris presidency would be a "historic" event, it is important that "the process to achieve it aligns with true democratic values."