Politics

Bob Menendez gets enough signatures to run as an independent candidate while he is on trial

He is on trial for several crimes related to corrupt practices, such as bribery and acting as a foreign agent.

La defensa del senador Bob Menéndez culpó a su esposa de los sobornos en los alegatos iniciales
El senador demócrata Bob Menéndez, acusado de corrupción y de fungir como agente extranjero. (AFP)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 30, 2024
Less than a minute

Senator Bob Menendez has obtained enough signatures to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections, while he is on trial for allegedly committing several crimes related to corrupt practices and obstruction of justice.

To be eligible for reelection, Menendez needed to get 800 signatures by June 4, NBC News reported. A close source said that the senator hopes to get about 10,000, which would be a “statement” to show “the level of support he still has.”

On May 13, the trial against Menendez began. He allegedly committed several crimes, such as bribery, acting as a foreign agent or tax fraud. His wife, Nadine Menendez, and two other people in the senator's circle are also on trial.

The investigation into Menendez began after the prosecutor's office claimed that the senator and his wife had allegedly received bribes from Egypt and Qatar, including gold bars, high-end cars and cash, in exchange for aid that he would get them using his influence. This included weapon shipments and helping Fred Daibes, who is also under investigation in this case, receive millions of dollars from Doha.

Topics:

Recommendation

JD Vance

Senator JD Vance calls for a criminal investigation into Judge Merchan for 'possible conspiracy'

¿Cuáles son los escenarios que podría afrontar Trump si es declarado culpable?

What are the scenarios that Trump could face if he is found guilty?

Trump trial

On the first day of deliberations in the Trump case, the jury made four requests to revisit the testimonies of Cohen and Pecker

Juicio de Trump en Nueva York: el jurado se marcha a deliberar luego de que el juez Merchán finalice sus “confusas” instrucciones

Trump trial in New York: After Judge Merchan's controversial instructions, the jury completes its first day of deliberations

Biden pidió apoyo a Egipto y Qatar para persuadir a Hamás de aceptar un acuerdo de rehenes con Israel

Biden presents an initiative to stop the flight of black voters

Trump desafía a los libertarios en su propia convención y les pide que lo apoyen a menos que quieran seguir “con su 3 % cada cuatro años”

Who was Trump speaking to at the Libertarian convention?

Miles de inmigrantes caminan hacia EEUU

Louisiana Legislature passes law allowing law enforcement to detain undocumented immigrants

Se acerca el desenlace: la Fiscalía de Manhattan finalmente terminó sus alegatos finales contra Trump tras casi seis horas de presentación

The end is near: The Manhattan Prosecutor's Office finally concludes its closing arguments against Trump after almost six hours of presentation

Israel, Hamás, Estados Unidos,

White House says latest Israeli attack on Rafah did not cross red line for Washington