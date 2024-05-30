He is on trial for several crimes related to corrupt practices, such as bribery and acting as a foreign agent.

Senator Bob Menendez has obtained enough signatures to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections, while he is on trial for allegedly committing several crimes related to corrupt practices and obstruction of justice.

To be eligible for reelection, Menendez needed to get 800 signatures by June 4, NBC News reported. A close source said that the senator hopes to get about 10,000, which would be a “statement” to show “the level of support he still has.”

On May 13, the trial against Menendez began. He allegedly committed several crimes, such as bribery, acting as a foreign agent or tax fraud. His wife, Nadine Menendez, and two other people in the senator's circle are also on trial.

The investigation into Menendez began after the prosecutor's office claimed that the senator and his wife had allegedly received bribes from Egypt and Qatar, including gold bars, high-end cars and cash, in exchange for aid that he would get them using his influence. This included weapon shipments and helping Fred Daibes, who is also under investigation in this case, receive millions of dollars from Doha.