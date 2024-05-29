Politics

Biden presents an initiative to stop the flight of black voters

Polls indicate that the president will lose considerable support from a community that traditionally supports the Democratic Party.

Biden pidió apoyo a Egipto y Qatar para persuadir a Hamás de aceptar un acuerdo de rehenes con Israel
Joe Biden (Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 29, 2024
2 minutes read

Polls are reflecting that a change is occurring among the black electorate, which is drifting toward the ideas and policies of Donald Trump over those of Joe Biden. Given this decline, the president's electoral campaign has prepared an initiative called Black Voters for Biden-Harris to stop the decline and attract the vote of the black community, which, historically, has been loyal to the Democratic Party.

"Today’s launch of the Black Voters for Biden-Harris coalition is yet another example of our campaign working diligently to earn every single vote," said Quentin Fulks, senior deputy director of the Biden-Harris campaign, in statements reported by Fox. News. "This coalition and the newly announced summer outreach and engagement programming serve as the next phase of our campaign’s ongoing historic investments in outreach to the backbone of the Biden-Harris coalition – Black voters."

Aside from these statements, Fulks belittled the work that Trump is doing to capture the black vote:

While we are busy putting in the work to earn Black America’s support — Donald Trump continues to show just how ignorant he is. Hosting janky rap concerts to hide the fact that he lacks the resources and competence to genuinely engage our community.

Biden in Philadelphia

The launch of Black Voters for Biden-Harris will take place this Wednesday in Philadelphia. The president will give a speech at a campaign event in which he will present his initiative in a city that has a large black community, according to Census Bureau records.

"Today, Team Biden-Harris is launching Black Voters for Biden-Harris, a national organizing program to bolster our continued historic investments in outreach to the backbone of the Biden-Harris coalition – Black voters," the campaign of the Democratic candidate reported in a statement obtained by CBS News.

The Biden-Harris campaign assured that harvesting the black vote is "fundamental" to continue in the White House for another term, adding alleged achievements that the president has achieved in his four years in office for the community:

These voters were instrumental in electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020, paving the way for the Biden-Harris Administration to deliver a record low Black unemployment rate, Black wealth increased by 60%, more Black Americans with health care coverage than ever before, and billions forgiven in student loan debt that disproportionately impacts Black borrowers. Now, these same voters will be critical to defeating [former President Donald] Trump's racist and toxic agenda at the ballot box – again.

Topics:

Recommendation

Israel, Hamás, Estados Unidos,

White House says latest Israeli attack on Rafah did not cross red line for Washington

Joe Biden, habla con un grupo bipartidista de gobernadores en el Salón Este de la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC

Democrats' plan to keep Biden on the ballot in Ohio

El expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump asiste a su juicio

Setback for prosecution in Trump Mar-a-Lago classified documents case: Judge refuses to impose gag order on the former president

Former president Trump

Closing arguments: Trump's defense claims he is innocent and that Cohen is 'the greatest liar of all time'

Robert De Niro frente al tribunal en Manhattan

The Biden campaign organizes a press conference with Robert De Niro in front of the courthouse where Trump is being tried

Donald Trump, a su llegada al Tribunal de Manhattan el martes, 28 de mayo de 2024, justo antes de que comience la recta final de su juicio en Nueva York.

It's a "very dangerous day for America," says Trump before delivering his closing arguments in the trial

Donald Trump promete considerar “muy seriamente” el indulto a Julian Assange

Donald Trump promises to consider pardoning Julian Assange “very seriously”

Hung Cao

Hung Cao receives Trump's endorsement in the Virginia Senate race against Tim Kaine

The U.S. is putting pressure on its allies in Europe to dissuade them from reprimanding Iran