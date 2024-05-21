Politics

Trump's lawyers found classified documents in the former president's room 4 months after the Mar-a-Lago raid

According to newly revealed court documents, the box found contained four documents totaling six pages.

Donald Trump asiste a su juicio por supuestamente encubrir pagos de dinero
(Mark Peterson / Pool/ AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
May 21, 2024
1 minute read

Court documents revealed this Tuesday indicate that, four months after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago in 2022, Donald Trump’s lawyers found more classified documents in the former president’s bedroom.

The new revelation comes from a memorandum opinion issued by Washington, D.C. federal judge Beryl Howell, after finding that prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to prove Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The 87-page document explains that, following the FBI raid in which a significant number of classified documents were recovered at Trump’s property, the former president’s lawyers found at least two more instances of classified materials.

The memo indicates that the lawyers turned over the records to the FBI in January 2023 and explained that they came across the documents in a box inside a closet at Mar-a-Lago. “The box containing four documents or partial documents, totaling six pages, with classified markings,” stated Howell.

Later, Trump’s office also allegedly provided “two additional documents,” including “one empty folder and another mostly empty folder marked ‘Classified Evening Summary’ that were found in the former president’s bedroom at Mar-a-Lago.”

37 charges against Trump

Trump was indicted last year along with his aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago employee Carlos De Oliveira for violations related to evidence tampering. The former president faces a 37-count federal indictment related to the alleged withholding of classified documents and conspiracy to conceal them.

Judge Howell criticized the late discovery of new materials, noting that “no excuse was given” for how Trump “could overlook classified documents found in his own bedroom at Mar-a-Lago.”

Complaint against Howell

The judge’s opinion was revealed along with other documents related to the Trump investigation amid an investigation led by Representatives Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY) about Howell’s misconduct due to potentially damaging statements he made about another legal case against Trump related to the 2020 election.

The start date of the trial on classified documents

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over the classified documents case against the former president, indefinitely postponed the trial date, originally scheduled to begin on May 20, due to eight pretrial motions that are still pending resolution.

Topics:

Recommendation

Se avecina la revancha: Biden confirma la nominación presidencial demócrata mientras Trump espera los resultados en Washington

Trump widens his lead over Biden in the polls

El expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump asiste a su juicio

Trump's defense asked Judge Merchán to dismiss the case after Michael Cohen admitted to lying and stealing

El presidente iraní EBRAHIM RAISI asiste a la ceremonia de inauguración de la presa de Qiz Qalasi

They hate the US until they need help: a State Department spokesperson reveals that Iran asked Biden for support to locate Raisi

La vicepresidenta de Estados Unidos, Kamala Harris, saluda

Kamala Harris inflates the number of pardons for marijuana that Biden has given

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump leaves after speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) meeting on February 24, 2024, in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

Trump surprises Biden's campaign and surpasses them in April fundraising by more than 20 million

Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen: A liar and a thief

Ted Cruz- Marco Rubio

"A shameful political maneuver": Cruz, Rubio and many others destroy the ICC for the arrest request against Netanyahu

Los legisladores republicanos defienden a Netanyahu y amenazan a la CPI con sanciones si continúan persiguiendo a funcionarios israelíes

Republican lawmakers defend Netanyahu, threatening ICC with sanctions if it continues to persecute Israeli officials

Mentira tras mentira: la defensa de Trump deja en evidencia a Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen admits to stealing thousands of dollars from the Trump organization