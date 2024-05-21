Trump's lawyers found classified documents in the former president's room 4 months after the Mar-a-Lago raid

According to newly revealed court documents, the box found contained four documents totaling six pages.

Court documents revealed this Tuesday indicate that, four months after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago in 2022, Donald Trump’s lawyers found more classified documents in the former president’s bedroom.

The new revelation comes from a memorandum opinion issued by Washington, D.C. federal judge Beryl Howell, after finding that prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to prove Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The 87-page document explains that, following the FBI raid in which a significant number of classified documents were recovered at Trump’s property, the former president’s lawyers found at least two more instances of classified materials.

The memo indicates that the lawyers turned over the records to the FBI in January 2023 and explained that they came across the documents in a box inside a closet at Mar-a-Lago. “The box containing four documents or partial documents, totaling six pages, with classified markings,” stated Howell.

Later, Trump’s office also allegedly provided “two additional documents,” including “one empty folder and another mostly empty folder marked ‘Classified Evening Summary’ that were found in the former president’s bedroom at Mar-a-Lago.”

37 charges against Trump

Trump was indicted last year along with his aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago employee Carlos De Oliveira for violations related to evidence tampering. The former president faces a 37-count federal indictment related to the alleged withholding of classified documents and conspiracy to conceal them.

Judge Howell criticized the late discovery of new materials, noting that “no excuse was given” for how Trump “could overlook classified documents found in his own bedroom at Mar-a-Lago.”

Complaint against Howell

The judge’s opinion was revealed along with other documents related to the Trump investigation amid an investigation led by Representatives Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY) about Howell’s misconduct due to potentially damaging statements he made about another legal case against Trump related to the 2020 election.

The start date of the trial on classified documents

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over the classified documents case against the former president, indefinitely postponed the trial date, originally scheduled to begin on May 20, due to eight pretrial motions that are still pending resolution.