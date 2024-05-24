Politics

Trump continues to dominate Biden in key states less than six months before the elections

The Republican leads the Democrat in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona, while things are even in Nevada and Michigan.

Donald Trump
Cordon Press
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
May 24, 2024
1 minute read

There are less than six months until the November presidential elections, and the trend continues: Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in the key states. The Republican currently prevails in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona, enough to claim the 270 electoral votes that would return him to the White House. However, Michigan and Nevada appear increasingly competitive.

This was found in the most recent Bloomberg survey, which was prepared using a sample of 4,962 registered voters in key states.

According to their results, Trump is five percentage points ahead in Arizona, three in Georgia, two in Pennsylvania, one in Wisconsin and seven in North Carolina. President Biden leads in Michigan by one point and there is a technical tie in Nevada, whose polls in recent years have overestimated Republican support.

In turn, 1,000 respondents mentioned or alluded to Trump’s court cases, which means that almost a fifth of registered voters in key states are aware of the former president’s judicial situation, which could affect their decision at the polls.

As for negative news from the candidates, 65% said they had heard harmful information about Trump, while half said the same about Biden.

The favorite to be Trump’s vice president

Bloomberg also asked respondents about the names being discussed by the Trump campaign as potential running mates. Notable among them were Byron Donalds, Tim Scott, Kristi Noem, Tim Scott, Doug Burgum, Ben Carson, Elise Stefanik, Marco Rubio, JD Vance and Tulsi Gabbard.

Carson, candidate for president in 2016 and secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the four years of the Trump administration, obtained the most positive image overall. Tim Scott and Marco Rubio completed the podium, coming in second and third place, respectively. Further down, and in this order, were Gabbard, Noem, Vance, and Donalds.

At the same time, some still struggle with name recognition nationally. “Several candidates believed to be on Trump’s list are relative unknowns. More than half of Republican voters say they’ve never heard of Florida Congressman Byron Donalds, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, or New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik,” Bloomberg explained.

Topics:

Recommendation

Gavin Newsom

Newsom signs a law that opens the doors of California to abortion patients and doctors from Arizona

Donald Trump habla durante un mitin de campaña en el sur del Bronx

Trump makes history in a Democratic stronghold: he gathered about 25,000 people in the Bronx and promises to "save" New York City

Comida rápida

"Fast food as a luxury": Biden-era inflation leads the Big Mac to almost double its price

La gobernadora demócrata de Nueva York llama “payasos” a los seguidores de Trump

New York Democratic governor calls Trump supporters “clowns”

Joe Biden

Relief for Biden? Border crossings drop 54% from record numbers in December

Las boyas en la frontera de Texas | Archivo

A dead border security bill and Democrats' strategy to blame Republicans for the immigration crisis

Marilyn Mosby

Former Baltimore top prosecutor convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud, but won't serve time

La Corte Suprema se muestra dividida sobre la inmunidad presidencial, pero Trump podría salir beneficiado aun sin ser absuelto

Supreme Court accepts South Carolina electoral map drawn by Republicans

Una encuesta golpea duramente a Biden: pierde ante Trump por 5 puntos y su índice de aprobación baja a mínimos históricos

Two in three Americans fear post-election violence