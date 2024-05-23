Politics World

Trump assures that Russia will free Evan Gershkovich if he wins the election

The Kremlin denied being in contact with the Republican candidate regarding the American journalist's release.

Evan Gershkovich, periodista del The Wall Street Journal encarcelado en Rusia.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 23, 2024
Less than a minute

Republican candidate Donald Trump assured that Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal journalist imprisoned by the Kremlin in a Russian prison, will be released if he returns to the White House.

"Evan Gershkovich, the Reporter from the Wall Street Journal, who is being held by Russia, will be released almost immediately after the election, but definitely before I assume office. He will be home, safe, and with his family," the former president wrote on Truth Social.

Trump added that Russian President Vladimir Putin would only agree to release Gershkovich "for me, not for anyone else," without having to pay for his release.

However, Russia stated, in statements made by the Kremlin spokesperson and reported by Reuters, that it has "not had contacts" with Trump to organize the American journalist's release.

Russian authorities detained and subsequently imprisoned Gershkovich in March 2023, accusing him of working as a spy for the United States government. Both the Biden administration and the Wall Street Journal denied this criminal charge. Since then, the legal process against the journalist has continued.

Topics:

Recommendation

Un policía durante una redada en un barrio de Guayaquil, este 8 de mayo. (Foto por Gerardo MENOSCAL / AFP)

Ecuador declares a state of emergency in seven provinces due to the increase in violence

Un miembro de la Guardia Costera de Taiwán vigila los movimientos de un buque de guerra chino.

The Chinese Army surrounds Taiwan in "punishment" military exercises

Captura de pantalla del comunicado de Yolanda Díaz usando el lema terrorista "desde el río hasta el mar".

Video: Yolanda Díaz, vice president of the Spanish Government, pronounces the terrorist slogan of Hamas

La Administración Obama impidió que el FBI arrestara a iraníes “ilegales” que impulsaban financieramente el programa nuclear de Irán

Obama administration blocked FBI from arresting 'illegal' Iranians who financially boosted Iran's nuclear program

Mexico: Several dead and dozens injured during rally by presidential candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez

Rick Scott

Rick Scott pursues McConnell's job again, seeks to replace him as Senate GOP leader

Ron DeSantis se retira y apoya a Donald Trump

A federal judge temporarily suspends DeSantis' law on transporting illegal immigrants

Los demócratas de Illinois quieren cambiar la palabra “delincuente” por “persona afectada por la justicia” a través de un controvertido proyecto de ley

Illinois Democrats want to change the word 'offenders' to 'justice-impacted individuals' through controversial bill

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley announces she will vote for Trump