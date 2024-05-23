Politics

Supreme Court accepts South Carolina electoral map drawn by Republicans

Critics of the new division of voting districts in the southern state say that it is racist and discriminatory.

La Corte Suprema se muestra dividida sobre la inmunidad presidencial, pero Trump podría salir beneficiado aun sin ser absuelto
(Mandel Ngan / AFP)
JUAN PEñA
May 23, 2024
1 minute read

The Supreme Court of the United States announced Thursday that the new electoral map for South Carolina modified by the Republicans is constitutional. Said electoral was accused by Democrats if being made based on discriminatory and racist parameters.

The Supreme Court approved the new electoral map after a vote that ended with six votes in favor and three against. The judges thus reject that the map was drawn based on racial discrimination. With the new map, Republicans strengthen their results in the state's First Congressional District, represented by Nancy Mace.


The opinion written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito stipulates that "A party challenging a map's constitutionality must disentangle race and politics if it wishes to prove that the legislature was motivated by race as opposed to partisanship. Second, in assessing a legislature's work, we start with a presumption that the legislature acted in good faith."

The ACLU took the reform of the electoral map to court last March. The electoral district reform law passed through several courts before reaching the Supreme Court and will finally take effect for the next presidential elections in November in the state of South Carolina.

The district of contention is located in the Charleston area, the most populous city in South Carolina and which currently has Republican Nancy Mace as a representative in the House. In the First Congressional District, the new map displaced nearly 30,000 African American voters to the Sixth Congressional District, which already had a Democratic majority.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen con el logo de TikTok. La aplicación se está vetando en varias ciudades y estados de Estados Unidos.

Nebraska sues TikTok for 'fueling a youth mental health crisis'

Composición con una imagen de una calle de Portland y el nuevo fiscal general del condado Nathan Vasquez

New Portland Attorney General Nathan Vasquez aims to eradicate county's progressive policies

La Administración Obama impidió que el FBI arrestara a iraníes “ilegales” que impulsaban financieramente el programa nuclear de Irán

Obama administration blocked FBI from arresting 'illegal' Iranians who financially boosted Iran's nuclear program

Rick Scott

Rick Scott pursues McConnell's job again, seeks to replace him as Senate GOP leader

Ron DeSantis se retira y apoya a Donald Trump

A federal judge temporarily suspends DeSantis' law on transporting illegal immigrants

Los demócratas de Illinois quieren cambiar la palabra “delincuente” por “persona afectada por la justicia” a través de un controvertido proyecto de ley

Illinois Democrats want to change the word 'offenders' to 'justice-impacted individuals' through controversial bill

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley announces she will vote for Trump

Republican congressmen from Florida will investigate TSA and Mayorkas for allowing a privileged visit by the Cuban regime to Miami Airport

“Posible delito impugnable”: los republicanos investigan si Biden ayudó a su hijo a desafiar la citación de la Cámara

House of Representatives reveals that Hunter Biden lied in his sworn testimony before Congress