"We will begin an investigation and have hearings on the irresponsible decision to receive Cuba at Miami Airport."

After it became known that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of President Joe Biden's administration allowed a privileged visit by representatives of the Cuban regime to the security facilities at Miami Airport, a group of Republican congressmen announced that they would begin an investigation to clarify the matter.

"We demand answers from Secretary Mayorkas and the TSA," said Republican Representative Carlos Gimenez on his X account.

"We will begin an investigation, draft a bill and have hearings on the irresponsible decision to receive a state sponsor of terrorism like Cuba at Miami Airport," he added.

Giménez shared a letter that the Republican representatives for the state of Florida, María Elvira Salazar and Mario Díaz-Balart and Florida senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, signed, in which the congressmen rebuke both Alejandro Mayorkas, as head of National Security, and the TSA administrator, David Pekoske.

"We write to you to express our deep concern and indignation at the invitation and tour of the Miami International Airport to members of the Cuban regime. It has been reported that these officials accessed security areas and had the opportunity to witness sensitive security protocols at the Airport," the letter reads.

"As you know, the Cuban regime is designated as a state sponsor of terrorism and has no reason to be invited to visit sensitive areas of an American airport," he continues.

No member of the criminal Cuban regime should be allowed in the US, much less allowed by the Biden Administration to tour @iflymia . Sent a letter to admin officials with @RepCarlos and Florida colleagues demanding answers following this visit. https://t.co/XZNDR1cVhD — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) May 22, 2024

The letter also accuses the TSA administrator of covering up the visit by not mentioning it during a hearing before a congressional subcommittee in May of this year.

"This lack of transparency begs the question of whether this omission was on purpose or whether it was a lack of judgment on the part of the TSA under his administration," he says.

In that sense, the letter raises seven precise concerns to both Mayorkas and Pekoske: