Relief for Biden? Border crossings drop 54% from record numbers in December

During the first days of May, Border Patrol agents recorded a daily average of approximately 3,700 apprehensions, significantly fewer than the 8,000 in December.

Illegal crossings at the southern border between the United States and Mexico fell 54% from December's record numbers. This was reported by CBS News based on recently obtained government data, which would mark the third consecutive month-on-month drop in illegal border crossings.

Since the president took office in January 2021, illegal border crossings have reached record numbers. Indeed, since then, more than 7 million illegal crossings have been recorded, a number greater than the population of 36 states. Even a Border Patrol agent recently commented that it is "the cartels" who control the southern border.

The border agent spoke on condition of anonymity to NewsNation, although the interview has not yet been published in its entirety. “The most important thing is that we do not control the border, the cartel controls the border. Everything we do is a reaction to things they have planned. Normally we are chasing pawns while the kings and queens do what they want,” he said.

Back to the data obtained by CBS News, "U.S. Border Patrol agents recorded a daily average of approximately 3,700 apprehensions of migrants between official ports of entry. That represents a 54% decrease from the 8,000 daily average in December, when illegal entries soared to a quarter of a million, an all-time high.”

In turn, they noted that May is on track to be the third consecutive month with drops in illegal border crossings. In March, crossings were 137,000, while in April 129,000 were registered. According to preliminary data from the United States Department of Homeland Security, May is on track to register between 110,000 and 120,000 arrests, although the numbers are still very high compared to pre-pandemic statistics from 2020.

Who is responsible for the border crisis? Voters have no doubts

According to an Axios poll by The Harris Poll conducted March 29-31, April 5-7, and April 12-14, Americans are increasingly concerned about illegal immigration at the southern border.

When asked who is the "most responsible" for the border crisis, the response that appeared the most was the "Biden administration," with 32%.

Another of the most talked-about findings was that 51% of respondents said they were in favor of mass deportation of illegal immigrants, a number that includes 42% of Democrats, 46% of independents and 68% of Republicans. Regarding demographics, 45% of Latinos were in favor, as were 40% of African Americans and 56% of whites.