Politics

Politicians use trans cause to distract from important problems, according to most citizens

A survey revealed that 77% of Americans share the opinion that legislators talk and work more on this issue than on others such as the economy or the border crisis.

Transgénero.
(Unsplash)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 11, 2024
1 minute read

The vast majority of Americans believe that politicians use the trans issue to distract from talking and working on the country's important problems, such as the economy, justice, border security or crime.

A poll conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago and published by the Los Angeles Times and The California Endowment asked citizens whether "elected officials primarily use debates about transgender and non-binary people to distract from more pressing priorities." The response was overwhelming: 77% answered "yes."

A total of 1,624 adults were consulted to prepare the survey.

Transgenderism is an issue that has featured prominently in the discourses of both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, and at both the federal and state levels.

One of the great supporters of this cause is President Joe Biden, who, designated March 31 (Easter Day) as Transgender Day of Visibility this year, pleasing his supporters and disparaging the Christian faith.

This appointment agitated society and led to criticism from the Republican Party. One of the first to do so was Donald Trump, whom Biden is expected to face at the polls in November. "And what the f*** was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility? A total lack of respect for Christians," said the former president, ensuring that he will name it the Day of Christian Visibility on November 5 if he returns to the White House.

The trans cause is also valued with great importance at the state level. Half of the states have enacted regulations focused mainly on sex reassignment surgeries and treatments in minors, such as Texas, Florida, Utah or Arkansas. Others, for the moment, allow these practices, such as California, Washington, New York or Michigan.

Topics:

Recommendation

Trump McConnell

Trump and McConnell will meet face to face again after almost five years of tension

La Cámara declara en desacato a Garland por negarse a dar los audios de la entrevista de Biden con el fiscal especial Hur

The House finds Garland in contempt for refusing to provide audio from Biden's interview with special counsel Hur

Manifestación contra la Agenda 2030.

Congress targets 'climate cartel' for violating antitrust laws by imposing ESG criteria

Joe Biden abraza a su hijo Hunter Biden tras ser declarado culpable.

Joe Biden's emotional hug to his son Hunter after being found guilty

Los miembros de la Cámara de Representantes durante una votación.

Relief for the GOP: Michael Rulli reinforces conservatives in the House of Representatives until November

Lo que dejaron las primarias: Nancy Mace victoriosa

Primaries: Nancy Mace withstood McCarthy's proxy challenge, Kelly Armstrong won in North Dakota and Democrats surprised in Ohio

Alvin Bragg

Prosecutor Alvin Bragg will have to defend himself in front of Congress for having accused Trump

Ron DeSantis

A federal judge struck down restrictions on trans treatment of children in Florida and Governor DeSantis was quick to respond

Reacciones al veredicto de Hunter: los conservadores denuncian que es una “distracción” para proteger a Biden y que el caso no justifica la persecución contra Trump

Reactions to Hunter's verdict: Conservatives claim that it is a 'distraction' to protect Biden and that the case does not justify Trump's persecution