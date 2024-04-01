One brief and another more combative: Biden and Trump celebrated Easter with very different messages

The Democrat and the Republican, who may face each other in the 2024 presidential elections, expressed themselves on their social media.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump expressed themselves to celebrate Easter Day or Resurrection Day, leaving messages with very different tones on their respective social media. One stood out for its conciseness, and another included an attack against those who "want to put me in prison."

The president expressed himself on his X account, where he published two separate messages: "Happy Easter, America. May God bless and keep each and every one of you. Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating the power of hope and the promise of Christ's Resurrection this Easter Sunday." The message included a decorated image remembering Jesus's sacrifice.

Happy Easter, America. May God bless and keep each and every one of you. pic.twitter.com/lkKQ2u7TRN — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2024

Biden also posted a message for Transgender Day of Visibility, a celebration that the Democrat announced on Friday and coincided with Easter. "Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you. You are made in the image of God, and you're worthy of respect and dignity," he added.

Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you. You are made in the image of God, and you're worthy of respect and dignity. pic.twitter.com/ihvsJrXEyd — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2024

In contrast, although Trump also made two separate publications, the second one had a different tone. After first posting "Happy Easter" on his Truth Social account, he returned to his social media account hours later to expand the message.

"HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING CROOKED AND CORRUPT PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES THAT ARE DOING EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO INTERFERE WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024, AND PUT ME IN PRISON, INCLUDING THOSE MANY PEOPLE THAT I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE BECAUSE THEY WANT TO DESTROY AMERICA, A NOW FAILING NATION, LIKE 'DERANGED' JACK SMITH, WHO IS EVIL AND 'SICK,' MRS. FANI 'FAUNI' WADE, WHO SAID SHE HARDLY KNEW THE 'SPECIAL' PROSECUTOR, ONLY TO FIND THAT HE SPENT YEARS 'LOVING' HER, LONG BEFORE THE GEORGIA PERSECUTION OF PRESIDENT TRUMP BEGAN (AND THEREBY MAKING THE CASE AGAINST ME NULL, VOID, AND ILLEGAL!), AND LAZY ON VIOLENT CRIME ALVIN BRAGG WHO, WITH CROOKED JOE'S DOJ THUGS, UNFAIRLY WORKING IN THE D.A.'s OFFICE, ILLEGALLY INDICTED ME ON A CASE HE NEVER WANTED TO BRING AND VIRTUALLY ALL LEGAL SCHOLARS SAY IS A CASE THAT SHOULD NOT BE BROUGHT, IS BREAKING THE LAW IN DOING SO (POMERANTZ!), WAS TURNED DOWN BY ALL OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES, AND IS NOT A CRIME. HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!" he added.

Earlier, Trump had criticized Biden for the decision to set Transgender Day of Visibility on Sunday, March 31, an initiative he described as "appalling and insulting."

He took aim at the president's decision to ban religious designs on eggs in the Easter art contest, even though the celebration itself is based on the resurrection of Jesus.

Specifically, the brochure for this edition of the annual contest stated that the design of an Easter egg "must not include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statement."