Politics

Nikki Haley announces she will vote for Trump

After months of uncertainty, the former Republican candidate confirmed that she will support the eventual nominee to avoid the "catastrophe" that would be another term of Joe Biden.

Nikki Haley
Cordon Press
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
May 22, 2024
2 minutes read

Nikki Haley withdrew from the Republican primary in early March following a sweeping defeat on Super Tuesday at the hands of Donald Trump. Since then, given that she obtained more than four million votes, there was much speculation about her eventual support for the former president, given that she had been very harsh during the campaign. Even Joe Biden attempted to appeal to her voters. However, after thinking about it for a couple of months, Haley confirmed that she will vote for Trump in November.

The former governor of South Carolina analyzed the upcoming presidential elections at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank, where she explained the reasons that led her to make this decision.

"No more debt"

"As a voter, I put my priorities on a president who’s going to have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account, who would secure the border, no more excuses. A president who would support capitalism and freedom, a president who understands we need less debt not more debt," she began.

She then pointed out that, although she may have political differences with the former president, the implications of a second Democratic term would be very harmful to the United States.

"Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I’ve made that clear, many, many times. But Biden has been a catastrophe. So, I will be voting for Trump," she assured.

What will happen to Haley's voters?

Despite coming a distant second to Trump, Haley won two states and garnered more than four million votes, a little more than 20% of the total.

At the time of abandoning her run for the White House, she refused to endorse the magnate and said he should work to "earn the votes of those in our party and beyond who did not support him."

President Biden tried to take advantage of the situation to appeal to Haley's voters, at least rhetorically, perhaps trying to turn them into his John Kasich of 2020. "Donald Trump made it clear that he does not want to count on Nikki Haley's supporters. I want to be clear: there is a place for them in my campaign," the Democrat said in mid-March.

The former ambassador to the United Nations also referred to the fate of her voters at the Hudson Institute.

"Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech. Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me, and not assume that they’re just going to be with him. And I genuinely hope he does that," she said.

Topics:

Recommendation

“Posible delito impugnable”: los republicanos investigan si Biden ayudó a su hijo a desafiar la citación de la Cámara

House of Representatives reveals that Hunter Biden lied in his sworn testimony before Congress

Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza detienen a 128 inmigrantes abandonados por traficantes en Tucson en 2018.

Democrats' star border bill begins to show cracks: Too soft for Republicans, too tough for Hispanic Caucus

Joe Biden, presidente de los Estados Unidos.

Biden announces student debt forgiveness for another 160,000 borrowers

El demócrata Tim Kennedy gana una elección especial en Nueva York y reduce la mayoría republicana en la Cámara Baja a un solo voto

Mike Johnson's loneliness: his communications manager joins his team's exodus

Retrato oficial de Vince Fong.

Relief for the GOP: Vince Fong, whom Trump supported, wins McCarthy's seat until the end of the term

How the United States can help Ecuador defeat narco-terrorism

District Attorney Fani Willis and the judge presiding over the case against Trump in Georgia triumph in their primaries

Joe Manchin

With bipartisan support, Senate votes to cancel Biden's regulations on gas stoves: 'Radicals value following climate dogma more than helping families'

El jurado del juicio contra Trump en Nueva York está completo y es muy probable que los alegatos iniciales se escuchen el lunes

FBI authorized use of “lethal force” during Mar-a-Lago raid to search for classified documents in Trump's possession