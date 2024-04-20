Politics Society

Jury in Trump's trial in New York is complete, opening statements likely to be heard Monday

The former president's defense failed again in a request for a delay, earning a reprimand from Judge Merchan.

El jurado del juicio contra Trump en Nueva York está completo y es muy probable que los alegatos iniciales se escuchen el lunes
El expresidente Donald Trump sale del juzgado en Nueva York. (AFP)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
April 20, 2024
1 minute read

It's official: after four days trying to fill the jury, Judge Juan Merchan, who will preside over the "hush money" case against former President Donald Trump in New York, announced that the historic trial will begin on Monday with opening arguments set to be heard.

Merchan's words come after the jury made up of 18 people (twelve primary jurors and six substitutes) was completed this Friday, in a day overshadowed by the tragic death of a man who set himself on fire outside the courthouse.

If no jurors withdraw or are dismissed from the panel in the next 48 hours, opening statements will begin as soon as Monday.

It will be the first time a jury sits down to hear a case against a former president and ultimately decide his fate in a criminal trial.

Former President Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal an alleged payment he made in 2016 to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her silent about an alleged affair. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg argued that the plot served to tip the balance in favor of the Republican in the presidential election that year, when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

The former president denied all charges and also denied that he had an affair with Daniels.

During the day on Friday, the former president's defense filed an unsuccessful request to delay, earning a reprimand from Judge Merchan.

Specifically, according to Fox News, the judge criticized Trump's attorneys for challenging his decisions during the first week of the trial and firmly stated that they will not achieve their goal of delaying the process.

"The defense is literally targeting every singe decision … There comes a point where you have to accept my rulings. The court’s decision is clear," Merchan said. "We’re going to have opening statements on Monday morning. This trial is starting."

Topics:

Recommendation

Marco Rubio

Interview: Sen. Marco Rubio warns about socialist regimes in Latin America and the presence of China and Iran in the region

Joe Biden

Biden's support continues in free fall with young voters, while Trump gains ground heading into November

Edificio de la Universidad de Iowa.

Iowa lawmakers pass bill to ban DEI offices at public universities

Un rifle de asalto y una pistola en un campo de entrenamiento de tiro. Imagen de archivo.

Nevada Supreme Court finds state's ban on 'ghost guns' constitutional

Biden confirma que Hamás asesinó bebés: "Vi imágenes de terroristas decapitando niños"

Biden's most recent lapse: "They never found" the body of his uncle who died in the war "because there used to be a lot of cannibals in that part of New Guinea"

Nueva York: un hombre se prende fuego a las afueras de la Corte donde se reanuda el juicio Donald Trump

New York: A man sets himself on fire outside the courthouse where Donald Trump is on trial

Imagen del F-16 controlado por

Air Force conducts first successful test of AI-controlled aircraft

Emergenica

DHS had warned that emergency services were in the crosshairs of cyberattacks days before the outages

Biden se reúne con la familia Kennedy.

Biden holds event and receives endorsement from Kennedy family to weaken RFK Jr.'s candidacy