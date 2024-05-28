It's a "very dangerous day for America," says Trump before delivering his closing arguments in the trial

The former president stated in front of the Manhattan court that the trial against him should never have taken place.

(AFP / Voz Media) Donald Trump returned to court in New York City this Tuesday for the final stretch of his trial, in which he awaits the decision of the 12 jurors who could officially make him the first former president in the history of the United States to be criminally convicted.

After six weeks of intense debates, the defense and the prosecution will have one last chance to convince the 12-person jury which is made up of seven men and five women. Their verdict will be decisive for Trump's political future, in his race for the presidential elections on November 5.

Along with this, former President Donald Trump assured that the criminal proceedings against him for allegedly falsifying accounting records should never have occurred, stating that the start of final arguments this Tuesday in New York is "a dangerous day for America."

"Today is a dark day for America. We have rigged a court case that should have never been brought," Trump said upon arriving at the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday.

"We will see how it goes. This is a very dangerous day for America. It's a very sad day," he added in statements to the press, in which he also described Judge Juan Merchan as "corrupt."