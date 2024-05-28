Politics

It's a "very dangerous day for America," says Trump before delivering his closing arguments in the trial

The former president stated in front of the Manhattan court that the trial against him should never have taken place.

Donald Trump, a su llegada al Tribunal de Manhattan el martes, 28 de mayo de 2024, justo antes de que comience la recta final de su juicio en Nueva York.
Donald Trump (
AFP
May 28, 2024
1 minute read

(AFP / Voz Media) Donald Trump returned to court in New York City this Tuesday for the final stretch of his trial, in which he awaits the decision of the 12 jurors who could officially make him the first former president in the history of the United States to be criminally convicted.

After six weeks of intense debates, the defense and the prosecution will have one last chance to convince the 12-person jury which is made up of seven men and five women. Their verdict will be decisive for Trump's political future, in his race for the presidential elections on November 5.

Along with this, former President Donald Trump assured that the criminal proceedings against him for allegedly falsifying accounting records should never have occurred, stating that the start of final arguments this Tuesday in New York is "a dangerous day for America."

"Today is a dark day for America. We have rigged a court case that should have never been brought," Trump said upon arriving at the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday.

"We will see how it goes. This is a very dangerous day for America. It's a very sad day," he added in statements to the press, in which he also described Judge Juan Merchan as "corrupt."

Topics:

Recommendation

Florida: grupos progresistas demandan a la Legislatura estatal por “manipular racialmente” los distritos electorales en favor de los hispanos

Florida: Progressive groups sue the state legislature for 'racially gerrymandering' electoral districts in favor of Hispanics

Joe Biden

The Democratic Party is concerned about Biden's treatment of the economy, calls for more 'empathy' towards voters

Trump trial

Decisive week in Trump's hush money trial begins

Fachada exterior del edificio del Capitolio del Estado de Oregón en Salem, Oregón.

The movement involving Republican counties that want to leave Oregon for Idaho is growing: "The people are the ones in charge"

La representante estadounidense Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), habla durante una conferencia de prensa de rabinos pidiendo un alto el fuego entre Israel y Hamás

Rashida Tlaib threatens to punish Biden at the polls for supporting Netanyahu, a "genocidal maniac"

Foto de campaña de Chase Oliver.

Libertarian Party takes a step to the left with the selection of Chase Oliver as presidential candidate

Trump desafía a los libertarios en su propia convención y les pide que lo apoyen a menos que quieran seguir “con su 3 % cada cuatro años”

Trump challenges libertarians at their own convention, asking them to support him unless they want to continue “with their 3% every four years”

Central nuclear de Bushehr (Irán).

Biden administration opposes condemning Iran's serious nuclear violations

Los gobernadores republicanos Greg Abbott (Texas), Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Arkansas), Ron DeSantis (Florida) y Kristi Noem (Dakota del Sur).

Republicans united against the WHO and its mission to control global health