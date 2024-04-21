Politics

Hillary Clinton suggests that Trump wants to ‘imprison’ and ‘kill’ opponents and journalists

The former first lady continues to attack the former president, who she once compared to Adolf Hitler.

ALEJANDRO BAñOS
April 21, 2024
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton once again attacked Donald Trump, ensuring that one of the Republican candidate's objectives if he returned to the White House would be extremist retaliation against his political rivals and journalists.

"We haven’t talked much about the international arena, but, you know, his bromance with Putin. It was actually called that I think by the former prime minister of Australia, who said he saw Trump with Putin and Trump was like, you know, just gaga over Putin because Putin does what he [Trump] would like to do: kill his opposition, imprison his opposition, drive, you know, journalists and others into exile, rule without any check or balance. That’s what Trump really wants," the former first lady said during an intervention on the Defending Democracy podcast.

Furthermore, Clinton stated that Trump has a conception of the world in which he "only sees strong leaders":

He sees Putin, he sees Xi, he sees Kim Jong-un in North Korea. Those are the people he is modeling himself after, and we’ve been down this road in our, you know, world history. We sure don’t want to go down that again.

It is not the first time that the former secretary of state has decided to attack and insult the Republican candidate. In September of last year, Clinton compared Trump to Adolf Hitler and called the former president's supporters "Nazis." Days later, she attacked again, in this case, the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, saying this group needed a "formal deprogramming."

