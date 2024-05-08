Politics

Georgia court will review Trump's request to disqualify Fani Willis

The former president accused the prosecutor of malpractice and ethical violations during the electoral interference case in Georgia.

La fiscal de distrito del condado de Fulton, Fani Willis, llega para los argumentos finales de su audiencia de descalificación en el juzgado del condado de Fulton
Fani Willis (Alex Slitz / Piscina / AFP)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 8, 2024
The Georgia Court of Appeals agreed to review Donald Trump's latest request and the request of other defendants in the electoral interference case to disqualify Fani Willis and the rest of her team.

"Upon consideration of the Application for Interlocutory Appeal, it is ordered that it be hereby granted," the court stated in a brief compiled by The Epoch Times.

At the time, the former president, along with Rudy Giuliani and the others investigated in the case, accused the Fulton County district attorney of malpractice and violating the ethical standards of her position.

"President Trump looks forward to presenting interlocutory arguments to the Georgia Court of Appeals as to why the case should be dismissed and Fulton County DA Willis should be disqualified for her misconduct in this unjustified, unwarranted political persecution," Trump's defense wrote in a statement collected by Fox News.

The trial is pending, and a date for the proceedings will be determined, while the complainants and defendants continue through the legal process.

