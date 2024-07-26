Voz media US Voz.us
The Obamas finally endorse Kamala Harris

It took the former president and first lady five days to endorse the current vice president. According to some reports, they are not convinced she can beat Donald Trump. 

Former President Barack Obama.Cordon Press.

Santiago Ospital

Barack and Michelle Obama publicly endorsed Kamala Harris' candidacy. The endorsement came after days of conspicuous silence, as prominent Democratic Party figures, such as the Clintons, were speaking out in support of the vice president. 

According to some reports, Barack Obama reportedly hesitated over whether to endorse Harris because he wasn't convinced she could beat Donald Trump

The Obamas' synchronous announcement comes a day after the Republican campaign argued that it could not arrange a debate with the vice president because she was lacking the public endorsement of the former Democratic president in addition to other party members, and therefore she did not have the nomination secured.  

