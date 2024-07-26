Former prosecutors endorse Kamala Harris, claiming Trump packed the Supreme Court with 'extremely conservative judges'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 25 de julio, 2024

More than 40 former Department of Justice prosecutors, mostly Democrats, signed a letter that endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. They claim that former President Donald Trump is a danger to democracy who allegedly sought to turn the DOJ into a political weapon.

Led by Loretta E. Lynch, U.S. attorney general from 2015 to 2017, these prosecutors thanked President Joe Biden for his service and asserted that Harris is the best choice to defeat Trump. In the letter, they attacked the former president, arguing that, during his presidency, he passed over the rule of law and wanted to subvert the independence of the Department of Justice despite the fact that Democratic prosecutors prosecuted Trump in recent years for cases that have raised scrutiny and criticism from legal experts.

"Former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch and over 40 former DOJ Officials Thank Pres. Biden and Endorse VP Kamala Harris for President of the United States," the statement begins, first shared by NBC News.

"The fabric of the nation, the rule of law, and the future of Democracy are at stake in this election. For almost four years, Joe Biden has fought to restore America. He guided us out of a devastating global pandemic, created millions of jobs, increased opportunities for all Americans, and rebuilt global alliances that make our nation safer. We thank him for his extraordinary years of service and for his historic decision to put the nation first and pass the torch to the next generation of leaders. We join him enthusiastically in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the next President of the United States."

While NBC News reported that the former DOJ officials who signed the letter "served under presidents of both parties," an assertion that is technically true, VOZ, in an independent analysis, verified that the bulk of the signatories belong to the Democratic Party. There are some expectations, such as John L. McKay, who served as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington between 2001 and 2006 under the presidency of George Bush, and other signatories who have no clear partisan leanings in their background.

However, the cluster of Democratic Party-related signatories demonstrates that the letter is an effort driven largely by former partisan prosecutors.

In the letter, the former prosecutors acknowledged the controversial Senate record of Harris, who has been the most radical progressive vote even over socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"Vice President Harris is the best choice to defeat Donald Trump and lead the nation. She has been a key partner with President Biden in rebuilding America and its standing in the world. She has been a tireless advocate for American workers, reproductive freedom, and the rule of law. As President of the Senate, she cast a record number of tie-breaking votes to stop the Republican right from blocking progress for our country."

Subsequently, the former prosecutors criticized Trump's record, claiming that the former president "packed" the Supreme Court with "extremely conservative" justices, language used by Democrats to undermine confidence in the nation's highest court.

"The stakes could not be higher. Former President Trump presents a grave risk to our country, our global alliances, and the future of democracy. As President, he regularly ignored the rule of law. One of his first acts was to order an unconstitutional Muslim travel ban," the former prosecutors wrote.

"In between, he put in place extremely conservative Supreme Court justices who reversed longstanding precedents and legal protections: stripping women of reproductive rights, gutting environmental protections, and granting Trump virtual immunity for his 'official acts'."