A half-dozen Democrats join Republicans in passing a resolution condemning Kamala Harris' handling of the southern border

The House passed a resolution condemning Kamala Harris' job in charge of border sur. The vice president was appointed as Joe Biden's "czar" of the border in 2021, but her job sparked the worst border crisis in years. The text even passed with the support of six Democratic congressmen.

The resolution, introduced by Elise Stefanik (R-NY), passed by 220 votes in favor and 196 against. In one of the few topics that united the lower House Republican conference, every GOP congressman present voted in favor, as did six Democrats who joined in condemning the vice president's work.

"Today my resolution condemning Kamala Harris for her role as Joe Biden’s open border czar passed the House. Let me be clear: Harris and every elected Democrat owns this historic border crisis that has turned every community into a border community. It is time that we return to President Donald Trump’s border security policies that put the safety of American citizens first," Stefanik said via a statement.

"At our Northern Border in the Swanton Sector, I have seen firsthand with the Border Patrol the disastrous consequences of Kamala Harris’ failed Far Left open border agenda which caused a historic surge in illegal crossings like we have never seen at our Northern Border before including individuals on the terrorist watchlist. Kamala Harris didn’t just create a national security crisis, but a humanitarian crisis that has endangered the lives of millions. House Republicans will secure the border," he added.

As a non-binding resolution, the text is symbolic but makes a statement of House sentiment on Harris' handling of the southern border. According to The Center Square, an estimated 12 million people illegally crossed the border since January 2021, more than the population of 44 states.

Democrats who condemned Kamala Harris' work on the southern border