Politics

Former police aide accuses Eric Adams of sexual abuse

Lorna Beach-Mathura alleges that the current mayor of New York abused his position by demanding sexual favors in exchange for helping her with a work-related problem.

Eric Adams, durante una comparecencia.
Eric Adams (Angela Weiss / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
March 19, 2024
2 minutes read

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing allegations of sexual assault. The lawsuit, filed by Lorna Beach-Mathura, a former police aide, alleges that in the 1990s, Adams used his position to demand sexual favors from her.

Beach-Mathura recounts in her complaint that several years ago, she faced discrimination that prevented her from moving up in the police force. Seeking help to address the employment problem, she turned to Adams, who was a leader in the NYPD Transit division at the time. Instead of assisting, Adams allegedly took advantage of Beach-Mathura's vulnerability and demanded a sexual favor in exchange for the help.

"Defendant Adams preyed on her perceived vulnerability, demanding a quid pro quo sexual favor and sexually assaulting Plaintiff, revealing himself not to be the 'Guardian' he purported to be, but a predator," the complaint states.

According to the document filed, Adams was initially going to pick her up and take her to his Coney Island home to talk, but once in the car, the now mayor of New York took her to a vacant lot where he allegedly asked her for oral sex. Beach-Mathura claims she flat-out refused. However, Adams reportedly did not stop there and forced her to perform oral sex on him, putting his hand on her genitals and subsequently masturbating in front of her.

"Plaintiff was frightened not only due to Defendant Adams' appalling conduct, but also because she knew that he, as a police officer, had at least one loaded gun in the car," the complaint states.

According to the complainant, Adams never followed through on his promise to help her with the employment matter. Lorna Beach-Mathura left the city and moved to Florida, where she currently works as a public school teacher.

The complaint is part of a lawsuit initially filed against Adams in November under New York's Adult Survivors Act.

The mayor denies allegations

The attorney for the New York City Corporate Counsel, Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix, strongly rejected these claims, calling them "ludicrous." "The mayor fully denies these outrageous allegations and the events described here; we expect full vindication in court. Additionally, in 1993, Eric Adams was one of the most prominent public opponents of the racism within the NYPD, which is why the suit's allegations that he had any sway over promotions of civilian employees is ludicrous," she said.

These allegations have once again cast doubt on Adams's integrity. Adams has portrayed himself as a champion of civil rights and racial equality.

Another legal challenge

Adams is currently under a federal investigation for alleged corruption in campaign fundraising. FBI agents seized his electronic devices late last year as part of this ongoing investigation.

Topics:

Recommendation

La Corte Suprema vuelve a extender la pausa sobre la ley de Texas que le permite a la Policía estatal arrestar inmigrantes

Supreme Court extends pause again on Texas law allowing state police to arrest immigrants

Votar, elecciones

The MRC claims Google has interfered with elections 41 times since 2008

Captura de pantalla de Fox.

Haitian man accused of raping minor in Massachusetts benefited from Biden's immigrant parole program

Imagen de archivo del edificio del Tribunal Supremo de EE.UU. al amanecer, en Washington D.C., el jueves 4 de enero de 2024. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa EE.UU.)

Making Lawyers Toxic in Their Communities

Joe Biden

Biden campaign raises $53 million in February and accumulates $155 million in cash

No, Donald Trump did not promise a "bloodbath" if he did not win the election

La líder de la oposición venezolana, María Corina Machado, habla con sus partidarios durante una manifestación en Mariara, estado de Carabobo, Venezuela

Venezuela: Opposition leader María Corina Machado insists that she will continue running for the presidency and denounces that Maduro wants tailored elections "with false opponents"

Donald Trump Ohio

Trump tests his clout in Ohio in a tightly contested Republican Senate primary

El gobernador de Florida, Ron DeSantis, se postula para presidente de los Estados Unidos en las elecciones de 2024.

DeSantis toughens sentences for crimes committed by illegal immigrants