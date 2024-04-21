Politics

Former Arkansas Governor David Pryor dies at age 89

In addition, he was a senator and representative and chaired the Democratic Party in his state.

April 21, 2024
David Pryor, former Arkansas governor from 1975-1979 and former Democratic congressman, died at age 89 at his home in Little Rock, Ark., accompanied by his loved ones.

Before becoming governor of Arkansas, Pryor was a legislator in both the state House of Representatives and the federal House of Representatives. As soon as he left office as governor, he joined the Senate, where he served from 1979 to 1997.

He completed his long political career as chairman of the Arkansas Democratic Party.

One of those who mourned his passing was Bill Clinton. The former president and also former governor of Arkansas issued a statement expressing his sadness for the death of Pryor, whom he described as "honest, compassionate, and full of common sense":

David made politics personal—from his famed retail campaigning to his ability to calmly and confidently explain tough votes to his constituents. He was honest, compassionate, and full of common sense. He really loved the people he represented, and they loved him back.

