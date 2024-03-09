World

Extremism in pro-Palestinian marches leads London to become "a no-go zone for Jews"

According to expert Robin Simcox, the British government and its agencies are not fighting hard enough to combat this trend.

Londres
Cordon Press
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
March 9, 2024
1 minute read

Since October 7, when Hamas invaded Israel, protests in favor of one side or the other have become commonplace in major cities around the world. London, in particular, has witnessed several marches in favor of stopping the Israeli incursion into the Gaza Strip, so much so that one expert recently defined it as "a no-go zone for Jews."

The statement came from the pen of Robin Simcox, the British Home Office's independent advisor on extremism, who added that the British government and its agencies are not doing enough to combat the "extremism" present in the demonstrations in favor of the Palestinian people.

The statement came days after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned protesters and encouraged them not to "let extremists take over their marches."

"All these things and more have become normalized in the UK"

In turn, Simcox warned that the same thing happened in the past as a result of Iranian sponsorship in British schools and mosques, thanks to the intervention of Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood and extremist TV channels operating on British soil.

"We have not betrayed democracy if extremists are no longer able to operate television channels. And we will not have become an authoritarian state if London is no longer permitted to be turned into a no-go zone for Jews every weekend," he added.

Finally, the expert concluded that the greatest danger lies in the normalization of these kinds of events, which are the product of a breeding ground that began years ago.

"All these things and more have become normalised in the UK. It is why I have warned of a permissive environment for radicalisation developing that needs urgently addressing. These groups have gone unchallenged for too long, and have used their time well. They are now embedded and influential among communities," Simcox concluded.

Topics:

Recommendation

Lanzamiento aéreo de paquetes de ayuda sobre el norte de la Franja de Gaza el 8 de marzo de 2024, en medio del actual conflicto entre Israel y el movimiento Hamás.

Gaza Strip: At least five people crushed to death by air-dropped humanitarian aid package

Imagen de una mujer cristiana perseguida cortesía de Puertas Abiertas.

The ‘complex, subtle and violent’ persecution of Christian women

Emmanuel Macron, presidente de Francia.

France: Macron asks the European Union to make abortion a fundamental right

Violencia en Haití

Haiti: Crisis threatens to affect US borders

Policía móvil nigeriana con vehículo.

Nigeria: a group of terrorists kidnap more than 250 students

Moscú

The United States and the United Kingdom warn of imminent attacks by extremists against "large gatherings" in Moscow

China opens up to Latin America: Asian media outlets are making their way into the Mexican market

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo realizado por Esc AM de Eden Galan, la representante de Israel en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2024.

Israel confirms it will perform 'Hurricane' in the Eurovision Song Contest

Dos camiones con ayuda humanitaria entran en la Franja de Gaza por Rafah el 21 de octubre de 2023.

Biden orders the military to build and secure a port in Gaza