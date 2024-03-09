Extremism in pro-Palestinian marches leads London to become "a no-go zone for Jews"

According to expert Robin Simcox, the British government and its agencies are not fighting hard enough to combat this trend.

Since October 7, when Hamas invaded Israel, protests in favor of one side or the other have become commonplace in major cities around the world. London, in particular, has witnessed several marches in favor of stopping the Israeli incursion into the Gaza Strip, so much so that one expert recently defined it as "a no-go zone for Jews."

The statement came from the pen of Robin Simcox, the British Home Office's independent advisor on extremism, who added that the British government and its agencies are not doing enough to combat the "extremism" present in the demonstrations in favor of the Palestinian people.

The statement came days after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned protesters and encouraged them not to "let extremists take over their marches."

"All these things and more have become normalized in the UK"

In turn, Simcox warned that the same thing happened in the past as a result of Iranian sponsorship in British schools and mosques, thanks to the intervention of Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood and extremist TV channels operating on British soil.

"We have not betrayed democracy if extremists are no longer able to operate television channels. And we will not have become an authoritarian state if London is no longer permitted to be turned into a no-go zone for Jews every weekend," he added.

Finally, the expert concluded that the greatest danger lies in the normalization of these kinds of events, which are the product of a breeding ground that began years ago.

"All these things and more have become normalised in the UK. It is why I have warned of a permissive environment for radicalisation developing that needs urgently addressing. These groups have gone unchallenged for too long, and have used their time well. They are now embedded and influential among communities," Simcox concluded.