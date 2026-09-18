Venezuela: The Arrest of a Former Opposition Mayor Exposes the Repressive Nature of Delcy Rodríguez's Regime

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 17 de septiembre, 2026

In an episode that highlights the gravity of the state of democratic guarantees in Venezuela—amid the transition and oversight process initiated following Nicolás Maduro's capture in January—the former opposition mayor of the Torres municipality (Lara state), Javier Oropeza, was detained on Thursday by agents of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN).

The leader, who had been in the country for only two days after two years of exile in Spain, was intercepted after giving a radio interview in Barquisimeto. The arrest occurred in parallel with the start of a new round of talks in Caracas between representatives of Delcy Rodríguez's interim regime and a delegation from the 2015 Assembly.

Although Oropeza was released late Thursday night, following a swift wave of national and international condemnation, the incident underscores how internal repression structures continue to carry out arbitrary actions that hinder the progress of the dialogue.

Reactions from the opposition and strong warnings from the United States

After his release was confirmed on Thursday night, Oropeza spoke with opposition leader María Corina Machado, who had previously described the action as "arbitrary kidnapping" in broad daylight.

"A huge hug. Venezuela will be free, and there will be respect and justice for all citizens," Machado told him. For his part, the leader from Lara responded: "We continue working, and we continue to await your return."

The arrest prompted an immediate reaction from U.S. lawmakers, who questioned the interim regime's genuine commitment to the internationally agreed-upon conditions for openness.

Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart emphatically condemned the operation: "It is unacceptable that the interim dictator Delcy Rodríguez continues to carry out arbitrary arrests of opposition figures like Javier Oropeza, who are returning to Venezuela. The democratic transition is not negotiable."

In a similar vein, Representative Carlos A. Giménez highlighted the regime's inconsistencies during this monitoring phase: "This is exactly why I have been asking President Trump to take action against the repressive regime in Venezuela... After pledging to release political prisoners and allow exiles to return, Delcy and Diosdado have just re-imprisoned opposition leader Mayor Javier Oropeza."

Giménez added that "these lying thugs have shown that they cannot be trusted" and demanded the extradition of Diosdado Cabello, who faces a federal criminal charge, concluding with the demand for "FREE AND OPEN ELECTIONS NOW."

While Washington seeks to broker a negotiated solution, the actions of the police apparatus under Diosdado Cabello's control threaten to derail the minimal trust required to consolidate stability and justice in the country.