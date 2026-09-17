A Texas National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan, prompting a stay-at-home order

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 17 de septiembre, 2026

An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Texas Air National Guard crashed Thursday in Grand Traverse County, Michigan, triggering an immediate emergency response and the issuance of a shelter-in-place order for residents in the areas surrounding the crash site.

A spokesperson for the Texas National Guard's 149th Fighter Wing confirmed that the aircraft's pilot managed to eject in time before the crash.

The pilot was located, is in stable condition, and remains under medical care at a hospital. At the time of the accident, the F-16 was performing maneuvers as part of a routine training exercise.

Containment measures and investigation at the crash site

The Grand Traverse County Office of Emergency Management issued a precautionary containment directive covering the section of County Road 633 from Jefferson Place to Blair Townhall Road.

Local authorities urged residents within the perimeter to stay indoors, close windows and vents, and follow safety personnel's instructions immediately.

Traffic in the area was completely halted to allow rescue teams and firefighters to move through. Nicole Blonshine, supervisor of the town of Blair, noted that there were no injuries on the ground or structural damage to homes in the area.

The causes of the aircraft malfunction remain under investigation by military authorities.