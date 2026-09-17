Trump withdraws his pick to lead ICE: The reasons behind the Senate deadlock

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de septiembre, 2026

The White House formally withdrew the nomination of Lance Schroyer to head Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). President Donald Trump nominated the former Oklahoma police officer in June, intending to make him the first Senate-confirmed ICE director since the Obama administration. However, Schroyer's path to confirmation stalled in the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, chaired by Senator Rand Paul (R-KY).

As The Wall Street Journal previously reported, Schroyer was nominated on the recommendation of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. Schroyer had previously worked on Mullin's security team when Mullin was a senator. Nearly three months later, the White House told the Senate that it would withdraw the nomination.

The nomination stalled in the Senate after Schroyer's confirmation hearing was not scheduled. Paul had requested that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) provide him with information regarding internal investigations into the deaths of two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, during operations by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis in January. According to Paul, his request was not related to Schroyer personally, but rather to the investigation into the deaths.

Schroyer has nearly three decades of law enforcement experience in Oklahoma. After serving four years in the Marine Corps, he joined the Muskogee Police Department and, in 2000, joined the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, where he rose to the rank of major.

However, he had never led a federal immigration agency or a law enforcement organization as large as ICE. According to Politico, before withdrawing his nomination, some DHS officials doubted whether Schroyer had the experience to lead the agency.

The agency is currently being led on an interim basis by David Venturella, who took over after Todd Lyons stepped down in May of this year.