'We're seeing a massive return of Hispanic voters to the Democrats': Professor Eduardo Gamarra describes a grim outlook for Republicans in the midterms

Published by VozMedia Staff 17 de septiembre, 2026

Support among Hispanic voters for the Republican Party appears to be waning ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, driven primarily by the rising cost of living and dissatisfaction with how immigration policies are being enforced. Political science professor Eduardo Gamarra at Florida International University explained this during an interview on the Voz News newscast with anchor and executive director Karina Yapor.

Gamarra noted that, although Hispanics do not necessarily oppose a closed border or stricter measures against illegal immigration, there is growing opposition to the treatment they receive during arrests and the detention and deportation processes. "It's not so much that Hispanics are against a closed border or even taking a much tougher stance on immigration," he said. However, she added that polls reflect concern over "arbitrary arrests" and "the treatment they receive not only at the time of arrest, but also later during the detention and deportation process."

The professor also identified the cost of living as a main source of dissatisfaction among Hispanic voters. "It was the promises to lower costs, to simply improve an economy that they said was in very poor shape," he explained. According to Gamarra, rising fuel prices have affected Americans regardless of their political affiliation, both in Democratic states like California and in Republican states like Florida.

"All of us who live in this country" face concerns about the cost of living, said the scholar, who also referred to the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. In his view, the increase particularly affects Hispanics because fuel prices affect their daily expenses.

When analyzing partisan preferences, Gamarra explained that Hispanics have historically identified more with the Democratic Party, although that trend has shifted in recent years, especially in the 2024 elections. However, he stated that there is currently "a massive return of Hispanics to the Democratic Party."

The professor added that this trend is also reflected among independent voters. "We're also seeing a trend among independents to vote for the Democratic Party," he noted, referring to the responses obtained in generic ballot polls. Regarding the upcoming elections, Gamarra believes that Republicans face a difficult task in maintaining control of the Senate. "We're seeing a massive exodus, not only of Hispanics but also of Republicans themselves," he said.

Finally, the scholar emphasized that the economy could carry more weight than other issues in voters' decisions. "I think we're all weighing the pros and cons and opting for the economic factor," he said. Gamarra concluded that the trend is "extraordinarily negative for the president and his party," especially in the House of Representatives.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.