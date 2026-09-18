DHS responds to María Elvira Salazar over her criticism of Trump: 'There will be no amnesty, not now, not ever'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de septiembre, 2026

The Trump administration responded to Republican Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar after she released a campaign ad criticizing part of its immigration agenda, stating that some policies had gone "too far."

Salazar, who has represented Florida's 27th congressional district in the House of Representatives since 2021, posted on Thursday a campaign ad recorded in front of the White House and directed at President Donald Trump: "Be careful what your advisers are telling you about immigration policy. The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today."

"I am not talking about amnesty, I am talking about giving them a dignified life in the promised land and only you can do that," she added.

In this context, a DHS spokesperson responded to the Florida congresswoman's statements in an interview with Fox News: "Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Mullin, there will be NO amnesty for illegal aliens. Not now, not ever. DHS is focused on delivering the most HISTORIC mass deportation campaign in American history—exactly as President Trump promised."

"Whether Congresswoman Salazar likes it or not, the men and women of ICE are enforcing the laws passed by Congress. To be clear: the only thing America should be giving illegal aliens is a one-way ticket home, or a generous $3,000 check for them to self-deport immediately. We will not ignore the rule of law," he added.

Salazar, who secured President Trump's endorsement for her reelection bid, has been a leading proponent of a bipartisan bill, the Dignity Act, that would create a path to legal status for undocumented immigrants who entered the country before 2020 and have no criminal record.

In the November 3 election, the Republican will face off against Democrat Elliot Rodríguez, a television host who recently spoke with Karina Yapor for Voz News.

President Trump has not yet personally commented on the congresswoman's announcement.