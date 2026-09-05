'It's not what it used to be': Trump downplays the Strait of Hormuz and highlights new routes that could change global oil transportation

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de septiembre, 2026

President Donald Trump stated this Friday at the White House that the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz could diminish as new pipelines and land transport routes emerge in the Middle East. During a conversation with reporters, the Republican president highlighted the efforts underway to create alternatives to this key maritime chokepoint. "A lot of alternatives are being made to the Hormuz Strait. The Hormuz Strait is not what it used to be," Trump said.

As Trump explained, several pipeline projects are currently under development in the region that could allow crude oil to reach international markets without passing through the strait, which has been severely affected since the start of the armed conflict with Iran seven months ago. Similarly, the president highlighted a land route through Syria and stated that trucks are already using it to transport oil.

The Republican president's remarks come as governments in the region and energy companies are increasingly exploring alternatives to reduce their dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, amid ongoing tensions with Tehran. A recent analysis published by the Jerusalem Post identified Syria as a potential future energy corridor connecting the region's oil-producing areas with the Mediterranean. The report noted that governments and international energy companies are analyzing routes that could become an alternative to transporting crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

One project under consideration is a proposal from Iraq to build an oil pipeline that would cross Syria and eventually reach the Mediterranean. Citing Reuters, the report estimated that the proposed project could take about four years to complete and cost at least $15 billion.

The project has also reportedly received preliminary support from an energy consortium to conduct feasibility studies, reflecting major international companies' interest in developing alternative infrastructure to transport oil from the Middle East.