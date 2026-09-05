Marco Rubio and General Flynn set their stance on Venezuela: They demand a legitimate government and reject opaque agreements

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 4 de septiembre, 2026

The stance of senior officials and influential figures in U.S. foreign policy on Venezuela's future appears to be solidifying around the demand for democratic legitimacy and the rejection of backroom corporate deals.

Recent statements by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with the position taken by retired General Mike Flynn, emphasize that the institutional recovery of the South American nation cannot be achieved without free elections or due respect for the rule of law.

Legitimacy and international integration as indispensable requirements

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made clear the official U.S. diplomatic position on the minimum conditions for Venezuela's recovery and integration into the global arena.

"Venezuela cannot get where it needs to go without a legitimate government, a government that complies with all international norms and that can receive the necessary recognition," Rubio stated on September 1, 2026.

The message from the head of U.S. diplomacy emphasizes that no process of economic stabilization or trade agreement can replace the urgency of establishing institutions that are fully recognized and aligned with international law.

Rejection of backroom deals and support for María Corina Machado

For his part, General Mike Flynn strongly criticized any attempt to subordinate the nation's future to the economic interests of large energy corporations or lobbyists in Washington.

In a social media statement, Flynn demanded that sovereignty reside exclusively with the Venezuelan people, not in opaque agreements.

"Venezuela must be in the hands of the Venezuelan people and NOT of large corporations in the energy sector, which act in collusion with lobbyists and bribed politicians in some behind-closed-doors deal," the retired military officer stated.

In his message, Flynn issued a direct call to U.S. leaders in Congress and the Trump administration to listen to opposition leader María Corina Machado, noting that the Venezuelan people have already legitimately elected her as their representative.

The general insisted that before finalizing any negotiations in the energy sector, the sovereign expression of the people at the polls must be allowed. For that process to be genuine, he emphasized that "total and complete transparency, an effective rule of law, and free and fair elections" are needed. "Let the people of Venezuela speak through their voices and votes."

Both positions agree that Venezuela's political and economic viability requires transparency, democratic safeguards, and a government whose legitimacy stems from the free popular vote.