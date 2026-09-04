The agreement between the United States and GE Vernova aims to stabilize Venezuela's deteriorating electrical grid in less than a year

Energy Secretary Chris Wright and the president of the interim government, Delcy Rodríguez, this week at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas.Juan BARRETO / AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 3 de septiembre, 2026

The agreement reached and signed this week between the U.S. government and the energy equipment and services firm GE Vernova aims to stabilize Venezuela's deteriorating electrical grid within six to twelve months, according to a Reuters report based on statements by Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

The strategy calls for immediate intervention to restore the existing infrastructure on the ground, reestablish operations, and extend continuous service hours for the population.

Urgent restoration of the Guri Dam

Among the operational priorities is restoring the Guri Hydroelectric Plant, a facility built in the 1960s that, as Wright explained, currently operates at only half its design capacity due to severe deterioration of its turbines and transmission lines.

According to White House estimates reported by the news agency, the project planned with GE Vernova aims to add one gigawatt of new energy in the first 24 months, followed by an additional five gigawatts over the next four years.

The agreement was formalized in Caracas during a ceremony led by the president of the interim regime, Delcy Rodríguez, and by Wright himself, at which several companies signed commitments to reactivate energy projects.

The signing of the agreement coincides with a critical situation for local infrastructure, marked by so-called preventive rationing in response to Chavismo's neglect of the electrical grid for more than 20 years.

Questions about institutional and investment stability

Despite announcements by the U.S. administration regarding corporate engagement, opposition leader María Corina Machado warned in a message released on Thursday that attracting and retaining private capital in the country requires a framework of legal certainty.

Machado emphasized that only a "serious and democratic government" can offer the essential guarantees and long-term stability that international investors require to operate in Venezuela's energy sector.